Kate Middleton shares ‘touching’ message for victims of tragic incident

Princess Kate won hearts of royal fans with a moving gesture during her latest public appearance.

For the unversed, Catherine and Prince William made their first joint public appearance after she completed her chemotherapy.

The royal couple recently visited the families of the victims of the Southport attack, expressing their grevience over the tragic stabbing incident.

According to HELLO! Magazine, the mother-of-three showcased her "really caring side" as she heard moving stories at Southport.

Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills told the above-mentioned publication that Kate lauded the "firefighters, officers and other heroes" who wholeheartedly played their roles during the traumatic event.

The royal commentator claimed it was William and Catherine's "one of the most emotional and candid conversations I’ve ever listened to on a royal visit."

The Waleses wanted to show the Southport community they "hadn’t been forgotten."

Moreover, the Chief Fire Officer for Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service Phil Garrigan told the magazine, "The Princess of Wales broke off and came back into the building to give a hug to the people who responded, because she could see the emotion in them and could see it was different for them to relay their feelings."

He said that the future Queen showcases her "really caring side" which was quite "touching" for the disturbed community.