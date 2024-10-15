Fans note worrying detail in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s cute date night

Taylor Swift fails to conceal major injury during date night with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, who has been enjoying her downtime with boyfriend Travis Kelce, stirred fans as they pointed out an odd detail in her recent date night.

The 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had stepped out for a bejewelled date night in New York. The popstar was dressed in a striking gold dress while Kelce chose khaki pants and a baby blue polo shirt.

While the lovebirds appeared in love during the evening, many eagle-eyed fans pointed out an injury on the musician’s right arm, which appeared of be a burn mark.

“what happened to this girl?” a exclaimed on X, formerly Twitter, after noting the scar.

Another added, “no but the burn is insane I hope girlie okay omg.”

“Right?! That burn is brutal! Hope she's doing okay!” echoed one more.



The post became a hot spot for theories about how the Lover songstress may have got the burn mark.

On fan suggested that “she probably burned herself making cookies, like me.”

Another quipped, “Classic oven burn oh my taychef.”

“If you use your oven, you probably have a scar like that at almost that exact place [laughing emoji] I know I do,” a social media user explained.

While another backed up a similar claim, “My aunties, my mother and myself have that burn from reaching into the oven and touching the bottom side of the wall [anxious face emoji].”

Meanwhile, some suggested that it was probably Swift’s hair styling that caused the accident.

“Another reason to take her straightener away!!!” a fan joked.

This is not the first time Swift has gotten a gnarly scar. In a past interview, the musician shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she still has a "very prominent scar" that she got at age "10 or 11."

She revealed that it happened while she was doing popsicle stick craft.

“Then suddenly, I was gluing off the table and a big glob of hot glue was just there and your first instinct is to go, ‘Oh I'll just pull that off.’ And then you know, you pull off 17 layers of skin with it,'" she said.

In current news, Swift is ready to resume her Eras Tour, kicking off her shows in Miami later this week.