Margot Robbie reflects Nicole Kidman made her believe in the magic of dreams

Margot Robbie shares how Nicole Kidman inspired her journey to stardom.

Margot Robbie has revealed her role model as she steps into the spotlight as the new face of Chanel No. 5.

The talented actress named fellow Australian Nicole Kidman as her inspiration, recalling how Kidman once starred in the iconic perfume’s ads.

In an interview with Vogue, Robbie shared, "My first memory of Chanel No. 5 is the Nicole Kidman commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann. I was probably 14, and Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge was such a huge success."

She added, "I remember the commercial so vividly.

And because Nicole is Australian, it gave me that first little glimmer of, like, Oh, maybe these dreams are within reach. Someone else from my country did it. Maybe I can too."

The Barbie actress has opened up about the vibrant use of red in her Chanel No. 5 advertisement, where she stars alongside fellow Australian Jacob Elordi.



Speaking about the color, Margot remarked, "There's something inherently passionate and strong about the color red.

There's a real strength in this fragrance, too. When I think of the kind of woman that might wear the perfume, I envision someone powerful, someone with desires."

Margot also expressed her excitement about joining the prestigious "Chanel family" as the face of the iconic fragrance.

In an interview with WWD, she said, "I've always known about Chanel No. 5. It’s iconic—an iconic brand that represents the absolute height of luxury. That’s how I’ve always felt about it."

Now, as part of the brand, she is able to associate her experiences with more personal memories and cherished moments, adding a deeper connection to her new role.