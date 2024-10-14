Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s diverging journeys unpacked by insider sources

Sussexes set to amplify individual voices while uniting for greater good.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's growing number of solo public engagements has sparked speculation about a potential "professional separation" as they focus on their individual interests.

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex made a notable appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles charity gala, while the Duke of Sussex attended a celebration for WellChild, the children’s charity he has supported for years.

However, an insider close to the couple has clarified that they have "consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests."

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, the source emphasized that the Duke and Duchess remain deeply committed to their collaborative efforts through their private foundation, Archewell.

"Together, they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact," the insider revealed.

While Harry has been concentrating primarily on his charitable endeavors, Meghan has dedicated much of her time to the couple’s commercial initiatives.

The source reassured fans that there will be occasions when the couple will work independently and other moments when they will unite to leverage their platform for meaningful causes.

This dual approach allows both Harry and Meghan to pursue their passions while continuing to make a difference together.

The Sussexes' focus on solo missions not only allows them to pursue their individual interests but also offers a practical benefit for their family life.

By taking on separate engagements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ensure that at least one parent is always at home with their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.



