Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek complicated by major business deal

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek's Balenciaga Photo Op turns awkward after tense altercation.

Nicole Kidman's tense exchange with Salma Hayek at Paris Fashion Week has taken an even more awkward turn, with new revelations about Hayek's personal ties to Balenciaga.

The two stars were involved in what appeared to be a heated red carpet altercation at the Balenciaga show last month, which ended with Kidman walking off.

The drama unfolded in front of photographers, with Katy Perry standing beside them, and reportedly sparked after Hayek touched Kidman while they were asked to pose together.



Footage of the incident surfaced online just two weeks later, igniting a social media frenzy as fans debated who was in the wrong.

Now, the situation has become even more complicated, with online commentators pointing out a deeper layer of tension—Hayek's husband, François-Henri Pinault, the billionaire CEO of Kering, owns Balenciaga.

Meanwhile, Nicole serves as a brand ambassador for the luxury label, adding a business twist to the red carpet clash.

According to reports, the altercation occurred when Salma attempted to guide Nicole for a group shot, resulting in Nicole walking off in what appeared to be frustration.



Fashion writer Louis Pisano weighed in on the situation, tweeting, "Oh, that ‘don’t touch me’ from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband. That Balenciaga contract is in danger, I fear."

Other social media commentators speculated that Salma, acting in her role as the wife of the brand's CEO, may have felt entitled to direct Nicole during the shoot.

One user tweeted, "Nicole is an employee of Salma’s husband, so yes, Salma gets to boss her around. Besides, Nicole is there working for Salma’s husband."