Drake chooses SpongeBob-theme for son Adonis’ 7th birthday

Drake celebrates Adonis' 7th birthday

Drake seems to be a SpongeBob fan.



The 37-year-old rapper celebrated as his son Adonis Graham turned 7 on Friday, Oct. 11, choosing a SpongeBob-theme for the celebration, sharing several pictures with his son.

The One Dance hitmaker, born Aubrey Drake Graham, took to Instagram to share sweet father-son snaps on Sunday, Oct. 13 to mark the 7-year-old’s latest happy day.

The rapper shared two snaps, set against a Bikini Bottom-inspired backdrop featuring jellyfish and the iconic flower-shaped clouds from the cartoon. The pictures featured “Adonis’ 7th Birthday,” written over them, in classic SpongeBob style.

In the first picture, Adonis, dressed in a yellow SpongeBob shirt, stood beside his father, striking a serious pose that looked similar to Drake’s signature look. Drake had his arm wrapped around him in the shot.

The second photo captured a more lighthearted moment, showing both father and son beaming widely, with Drake pulling Adonis in for a closer, warm hug.

"Big Don.,” the father captioned the post.

Drake co-parents Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

After resolving paternity issues, the pair have developed a good co-parenting relationship over the years, as much as Drake even declared himself "co-parent of the year” on his track Champagne Poetry.