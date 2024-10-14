Drake chooses SpongeBob-theme for son Adonis’ 7th birthday

Drake seems to be a SpongeBob fan.
The 37-year-old rapper celebrated as his son Adonis Graham turned 7 on Friday, Oct. 11, choosing a SpongeBob-theme for the celebration, sharing several pictures with his son.
The One Dance hitmaker, born Aubrey Drake Graham, took to Instagram to share sweet father-son snaps on Sunday, Oct. 13 to mark the 7-year-old’s latest happy day.
The rapper shared two snaps, set against a Bikini Bottom-inspired backdrop featuring jellyfish and the iconic flower-shaped clouds from the cartoon. The pictures featured “Adonis’ 7th Birthday,” written over them, in classic SpongeBob style.
In the first picture, Adonis, dressed in a yellow SpongeBob shirt, stood beside his father, striking a serious pose that looked similar to Drake’s signature look. Drake had his arm wrapped around him in the shot.
The second photo captured a more lighthearted moment, showing both father and son beaming widely, with Drake pulling Adonis in for a closer, warm hug.
"Big Don.,” the father captioned the post.
Drake co-parents Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux.
After resolving paternity issues, the pair have developed a good co-parenting relationship over the years, as much as Drake even declared himself "co-parent of the year” on his track Champagne Poetry.
King Charles gets sweet title from step-grandchildren as ‘wonderful’ bond laid bare
BTS record label shares sad news regarding J-Hope's discharge date four days before his scheduled release
Travis Barker believes Kourtney Kardashian’s support for Justin Bieber ‘extremely disrespectful’
Prince Andrew could surprise King Charles with major demand
The real reason Hailey Bieber wants to shield son Jack from her parents
King Charles takes a sigh of relief after backlash from anti-monarchists