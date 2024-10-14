 
October 14, 2024
Drake chooses SpongeBob-theme for son Adonis’ 7th birthday

Drake took to social media with sweet pictures to celebrate his son Adonis’ 7th birthday

By Web Desk
October 14, 2024
Drake celebrates Adonis' 7th birthday

Drake seems to be a SpongeBob fan.

The 37-year-old rapper celebrated as his son Adonis Graham turned 7 on Friday, Oct. 11, choosing a SpongeBob-theme for the celebration, sharing several pictures with his son.

The One Dance hitmaker, born Aubrey Drake Graham, took to Instagram to share sweet father-son snaps on Sunday, Oct. 13 to mark the 7-year-old’s latest happy day.

The rapper shared two snaps, set against a Bikini Bottom-inspired backdrop featuring jellyfish and the iconic flower-shaped clouds from the cartoon. The pictures featured “Adonis’ 7th Birthday,” written over them, in classic SpongeBob style.

In the first picture, Adonis, dressed in a yellow SpongeBob shirt, stood beside his father, striking a serious pose that looked similar to Drake’s signature look. Drake had his arm wrapped around him in the shot.

The second photo captured a more lighthearted moment, showing both father and son beaming widely, with Drake pulling Adonis in for a closer, warm hug.

"Big Don.,” the father captioned the post.

Drake co-parents Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

After resolving paternity issues, the pair have developed a good co-parenting relationship over the years, as much as Drake even declared himself "co-parent of the year” on his track Champagne Poetry.