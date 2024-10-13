Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy a casual NYC pizza date

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have figured out how to balance their personal and professional life.

Kylie Jenner was spotted with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, in New York City, spending a low-key night out.

They were seen on a date night at Little Charli, a pizza restaurant, on Saturday, October 12th.

In a secretly clicked photograph published by Deuxmoi, the two lovebirds were seen seated opposite each other at the table.

The couple was dressed in casual attire.

Jenner sported black pants with a white T-shirt, while Chalamet wore a blue hoodie.

The couple’s dinner date perfectly aligned with the actor’s shooting schedule for Marty Supreme in Manhattan.

Jenner and Chalamet were rumored to be dating in April 2023, but their relationship was publicly made official in September 2023 at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Since then, the couple has made several public appearances together, including the premiere of Timothée’s movie Wonka and the Golden Globe Awards.

A very close friend of the couple has told People that the two have gotten serious.

The same source has confirmed that both of them are very close with each other’s families, and even though they have gotten serious, their relationship still remains fun.

"They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together," they said.