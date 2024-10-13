Nick Cannon admits to partying with Diddy at 16: 'Ain't got nothing to hide'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in custody, awaiting the May 2025 trial for his sex trafficking charges

Nick Cannon is laying it all out about attending Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous parties at just 16 years old.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club, the Masked Singer host revealed he was a regular at Diddy’s once-iconic New York bashes in the late ’90s.

"I live my truth," Cannon, now 44, said. "I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York... Everybody was."

Recalling the wild atmosphere, Cannon likened the experience to the vibe in Notorious B.I.G.'s One More Chance music video, which depicted a packed house party.

"Bad Boy parties were official in New York in the late ‘90s," he added.

Though Cannon — now a father of 12 — has no qualms about sharing these stories, he clarified that he didn’t witness any of the notorious "freak offs" Diddy's parties recently became known for.

"I was in there Harlem shaking, doing all of that stuff," the Drumline star laughed.

Cannon’s recollections come amid serious legal trouble for Combs, who is currently facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

The disgraced music mogul, now 54, remains in custody and has pleaded not guilty, with his trial set for May 2025.