Ariana Grande, Chloe Fineman nail Jennifer Coolidge in 'SNL' spoof

Ariana Grande and Chloe Fineman break out of characters several times during the funny gig

Ariana Grande teamed up with Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman, spoofing Jennifer Coolidge.



For the NBC comedy sketch gig, the two were parodying Coolidge, featuring in a Maybelline commercial.

The segment opened with Fineman applying the lip tint while looking into the mirror, making sure to "didn’t miss any spots."

Meanwhile, the 7 Rings songstress appeared on the other side of the "mirror," mirroring Fineman’s look.

Fineman and Grande take turns to impersonate Coolidge’s magical vocal modulation. The two seemed to be soaking in the fun given to the duo, almost breaking character several times, cracking tiny giggles throughout.

The fun didn’t end here, and Fineman wondered what their lips would look like from the side. She opens the mirror, and a third Jennifer Coolidge appears, this time with Dana Carvey impersonating her.

"Thank God you opened the mirror, I’ve been trapped here for years," Carvey says.

After Carvey’s Coolidge suggests they wear more lip colour, they all apply it to each other, causing them almost to break character again.

Additionally, Grande marked her second time hosting the sketch comedy series on Saturday night, October 12.