Julia Fox speaks about 'regrettable' romance with Kanye West

Julia Fox has opened up about her short-lived relationship with Kanye West, 47, expressing regret over their brief romance in 2022.

In an interview with The Times, published on October 12, Fox candidly shared her feelings. "I regret that relationship so much," she admitted. "I hate it! It was only a few weeks, but enough to last me a lifetime."

Fox and West met on New Year's Eve 2021 in Miami, but their relationship ended abruptly on February 14, 2022. Their whirlwind romance followed West's split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Fox revealed that she didn't want their relationship to go public. "It wasn't my idea for it to go public," she said.

"If anything, I was like, 'We should wait,' and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn."

In her 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, Fox wrote about West's behaviour, including offering to get her a "b**b job" and asking her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. She also shared how stylists would dress her in outfits approved by West.

Fox credits her three-year-old son, Valentino, with helping her stay grounded during that tumultuous time. "I really credit my son for being my grounding force," she said.

"It was like, I can't go down this spiral because no man, no matter how rich or famous, is worth one minute away from my child."

Recently, Fox cleared up pregnancy rumours on Instagram, clarifying that a photo showing her with a baby bump was actually from a movie set. "Omg its [sic] for a movie! THE BELLY IS NOT REAL!!!" she wrote.