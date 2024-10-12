David Spade reveals 'Saturday Night Live' characters perceived as 'gay'

Disney officially announced the sequel of 'Freaky Friday' on social media

Comedian David Spade came up with a shocking revelation that Saturday Night Live characters were perceived as gay by the viewers.



In a recent episode of Fly on the Wall podcast, the actor revealed, "I did a character called Receptionist, where I was just being really aloof to people, like, ‘Oh, and you are...? And this is regarding...?' And then people would be like, who's that gay character you play.?'"

"I'm like, 'I don't think it's gay,' they're like, No, you're gay and it's gay and every sketch you're in is a gay person,” the actor stated.

Continuing with an instant humorous response, the podcast co-host, Dana Carvey said, "Why would your mom say that?"

Spade joked back "She thought I was coming out, when I look back, I'm like, yeah, I see it."

He further clarified that the performances of the characters were not certainly about being characterised as masculine or feminine traits, but rather how his personality came across at the time.

"It's just languorous, not any sexual orientation," Carvey concluded.

Television personality David Spade rose to prominence after being a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He began his acting career by starring both in films and television. Some of his noteworthy films are; Tommy Boy (1995), Black Sheep (1996), Senseless (1998), Joe Dirt (2001), and more.