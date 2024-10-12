Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck for one ‘beautiful’ thing amid separation

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck for one ‘beautiful’ thing amid challenging year

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has now decided not to look back in her life after a challenging year with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez is now stepping into a new phase of her life, seems to be ready to embrace whatever comes next after her split from the Batman star.

The "On The Floor" hitmaker recently opened up about how thankful she is for one "beautiful" in her life, and it has everything to do with Affleck.



Despite having a tough time together, J.Lo gets candid about the importance of finding gratitude even during hard times.

She has been making headlines lately since her recent interview where she broke her silence about her relationship with ex-lover.

In her recent interview, the "Marry Me" star talked about her divorce and called the process “sad” and “scary”. However, she mentioned a few things she's still thankful for.

The singer and actress has also revealed that the Oscar-winner actor has always been her biggest support system and source of strength as she did not go into depth.



She appeared to be “grateful” for Affleck's admirable gesture and support they shared together, calling it something “beautiful” in her life.

Back in time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were couple goals and were seen in numerous headlines, not just once, but twice. They first stole the spotlight with their romance back in the early 2000s, reconnected again, and got married in 2022.



Lopez, 55, Affleck, 52, have decided to part ways after spending two beautiful years together as husband and wife.

