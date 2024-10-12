How did William, Kate react to Harry's exciting baby news?

Harry's joyful baby announcement brings happiness to William

Six years ago today, Princess Eugenie radiated elegance as she wed Jack Brooksbank in a stunning royal ceremony.



The fairytale wedding unfolded at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, bringing together the royal family, including close friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

This special occasion provided a rare opportunity for the royals to gather, and it appears the Sussexes had some exciting news to share.

Just five months after their own wedding, Harry and Meghan were expecting their first child. In his memoir Spare, Harry reminisces about how they cleverly chose the family gatherings surrounding Eugenie's special day to reveal their happy news.

He also shares the delightful moment when his brother, Prince William, learned he was going to be an uncle.

Harry describes how he decided to pull William aside after a drinks reception in St George's Hall. The heir to the throne’s immediate response was a memorable four-word reaction that captured the essence of the moment.

He explains: "We whispered the news and Willy smiled and said 'we must tell Kate'. She was across the room talking to Pippa. I said we could do it later, but he insisted.

"So we went and told Kate and she also gave us big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped - as I'd wished."

Meghan gave birth to Prince Archi e in seven months later in May 2019 at the private Portland Hospital in London the couple broke from tradition and decided not to pose for the traditional 'hospital steps' royal photos.

However, Harry gave a spontaneous interview outside Windsor Castle shortly after Archie was born, praising his wife.

He said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy. I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing."

Strained relations between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family have persisted, particularly following the release of Harry's memoir Spare, in which he openly criticized his brother William, their father, the King, and Queen Camilla.

However, a source indicates that Harry maintains a solid bond with his younger cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie.

The insider previously told PEOPLE : "They're still the best of friends and talk constantly. This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It's hard to watch because they see both sides of it."

The connection between Harry, Beatrice, and Eugenie seems to be deep-rooted, tracing back to their childhoods. Their mothers, the late Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, were close friends who spent significant time together.