BTS' Suga escapes disciplinary action following DUI fine: Here's why

Suga bows to apologize after his DUI incident

Suga, the BTS member who was recently involved in a drunk driving case, will not face any disciplinary action due to his status as a public service worker.



On October 11, during a National Defense Committee audit at the National Assembly, Kim Jong Chul, the Commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration (MMA), revealed that the military service law does not apply the same way to public service workers as it does to active-duty soldiers.

He acknowledged the unusual condition, stating, "I don’t think it’s entirely appropriate that he wasn’t disciplined, but we are providing education and guidance."

The Commissioner clarified that while active-duty soldiers can be penalised for offences like drunk driving—even outside of service hours—public service workers are judged by different criteria.

This announcement follows a summary order from the Seoul Western District Court on September 27, which fined Suga 15 million KRW for violating the Road Traffic Act

The artist was caught driving an electric scooter while under the influence in August, leading to the revocation of his license and a hefty fine.

Suga admitted to his mistake, expressing his ignorance of the law. He has since apologised to his fans, promising to act more responsibly.

Having enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, Suga is currently serving as a public service worker and is expected to be discharged around 2025.