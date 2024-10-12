Rihanna delights fans with recent appearance in Los Angeles

Rihanna recently made a stunning appearance at a significant event in Los Angeles.

The makeup mogul attended the Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace collection preview at Nordstrom in LA on October 10.

For the event, Rihanna donned lace tights from her latest pieces and covered herself in a brown and red fuzzy coat.

The Umbrella hitmaker parted her hair to the one side and opted for natural-looking makeup.

For the unversed, the Fenty Beauty founder launched the Lavish Lace collection in September this year, however, she now introduced her new pieces in City of Angels.

The appearance of the globally known singer came shortly after her partner A$AP Rocky shared his experience of parenthood.

During an interview with W Magazine, the rapper shared how becoming a dad to his sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months, has transformed his and Rihanna’s lives.

“That s*** changed my swag, I’m such a dad, it’s f***ing hilarious,” the rap star revealed.

Moreover, the Sundress singer said that when it comes to parenting, they [Rocky and Rihanna] work together seamlessly.

Rocky explained, “I think we both have our niches, she could never be a great dad, because she’s a great mom.”

“And I could never be a great mom, because I’m the greatest dad in the whole wide world,” the 36-year-old rapper concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that Rocky and Rihanna have been romantically linked since 2020. The couple share two adorable sons named, RZA and Riot.

