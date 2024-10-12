Travis Kelce’s ex opens up about being affected by Taylor Swift romance

Kayla Nicole says she gets online hate since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole, who had a five-year long relationship with Travis Kelce, opened up about receiving online backlash since ex-boyfriend began dating Taylor Swift.



Nicole and Kelce ended their on-off relationship before the sportsman moved on with the Eras Tour performer.

However, when the tight end got into relationship with the Anti-Hero hitmaker, Nicole started receiving backlash on social media, she told Angel Reese in Unapologetically Angel podcast this Thursday, October 10th.

When asked about how it affects her, she said, "I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me, it does. Even to this day."

The sports commentator added, “You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career.”

Reese then asked the 32-year-old why she thinks people have been giving her so much hate despite her handling the breakup with “grace.”

"I don't know, I think that there's something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it's unfortunate because I've never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash," the sports analyst replied.

Nicole shared that there is no bad blood between Kelce and her but they don’t interact when they run into each other in public spaces.

"I'll hit him with a head nod," but, "That's about it."

Kelce's ex admitted having seen each other in public places, but noted that given his new situation, "there's just no room to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly."