Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow in pal Taylor Swift's footsteps for major cause

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift's lead in charitable cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are joining hands to help victims ‘rebuild and recover’ following massive hurricane destruction.

The Hollywood celebrity couple donated a whopping $1 million ($765,000) to Feeding America in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which hit the US starting Wednesday, October 9.

This comes just a day after their close friend, pop superstar Taylor Swift donated five million dollars ($3.8 million) to the same relief fund.

Lively and Reynolds, following in pal Swift’s footsteps, have garnered praise from Feeding America chief executive Claire Babineaux-Fontenot for their generous donation to the relief fund.

Singing praises for the power couple, the chief executive said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Their longtime support of Feeding America in times of crisis has helped our network on the ground before, during and after disasters.

“These funds will help food banks provide basic needs like water, ready to eat food and supplies to communities facing heartbreaking loss and a long recovery.”

Meanwhile, several other A-listers have contributed to the cause, including Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs among others.

