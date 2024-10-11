Taylor Swift rises with 'political connections' as Prince Harry kicked down by Keir Starmer

Taylor Swift receives Royal treatment amidst Prince Harry's alleged snub.

Taylor Swift's recent police escort during her summer performances in London has ignited a political scandal in the UK, raising questions about security privileges and a perceived "double standard" involving Prince Harry.



The pop sensation found herself at the center of a storm after allegations surfaced that the Home Secretary pressured police to provide her with a dedicated escort from her hotel to Wembley Stadium.

In response, Lisa Nandy, the government’s Culture Secretary, appeared on Sky News to refute the claims, insisting that the decision for the police escort was made independently by law enforcement officers, particularly in light of a foiled terror plot in Vienna over the summer.

However, the controversy has drawn sharp comparisons to Prince Harry's security situation.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry has been vocal about the removal of his round-the-clock protection team, despite expressing concerns for the safety of himself, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, citing threats from terrorists and far-right groups.

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the author of This Is Why I Resist and a prominent commentator on British politics and the royal family, recently spoke to Newsweek about the controversy surrounding Swift's police protection.

The author argued that there is a clear "double standard" in how security is handled for celebrities versus members of the royal family.



"The decision to provide Taylor Swift with police protection was the right thing to do, especially given the recent terror alerts," she said.

"It's puzzling why anyone would let her navigate the city without such safeguards."

Mos-Shogbamimu emphasized that the same rationale applies to Prince Harry, highlighting that both figures have legitimate grounds for security.

"The reasons that exist for giving her protection are identical to those for protecting The Duke, particularly since his concerns have been longstanding," she noted.



