King Charles earns rare milestone during his reign

King Charles appeared to have coined a rare milestone for himself in his reign.

Banknotes featuring a portrait of the monarch were first issued on 5 June 2024. Charles reportedly was involved in the details of the new coin designs, which has now collected a special title.

The first glimpse of the 50p and a commemorative £5 Crown came back in September 2022. The coins follow centuries of tradition with the monarch now facing left - the opposite way to his predecessor. As with previous British kings, and unlike the Queen, he wears no crown.

On the reverse side, Charles chose nature-inspired designs, a reflection of his years-long efforts towards environmental causes.

The Atlantic Salmon 50 pence was the first of the eight designs to enter circulation at the end of 2023. The 50p coin is now officially dubbed as “the nation’s most collectable coin.”

Coin collectors will understand this as a significant change as the 50p coin knocked the 2009 Kew Gardens 50p off the top spot for the first time in 15 years, per The Royal Mint.

Just 200,000 of the Atlantic Salmon 50ps have been released to UK banks and post offices, 10,000 less than the 2009 Kew Gardens coin.

Despite seeing 100 different designs appear on its reverse since its introduction, Charles’ design appears to have won over all others.

“Finding these special designs, like the Atlantic Salmon, in your change is a win for all collectors,” said Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint.