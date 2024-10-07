Inside Prince Harry's royal strain during Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Since stepping away from his role as a working royal, Prince Harry has experienced strained relationships with some members of the royal family, only participating in significant events on a few occasions.

One notable event was the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, during which Harry returned to the UK with his wife, Meghan, and their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—to honour 70 years of his grandmother's reign.

While the couple did not attend all the weekend's festivities, which coincided with their daughter's first birthday, they participated in a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth at St Paul's Cathedral and were seen watching Trooping the Colour from the Major General's Office, enjoying a clear view of Horse Guard's Parade alongside several royal youngsters.

Despite their low-key presence during the Platinum Jubilee, their attendance demonstrated that the late Queen remained true to her word.

This gathering suggested that, despite the tension between Harry and the other royals, the former monarch still regarded the Sussexes as "much-loved family members," as she had indicated in her statement following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

However, just days after this significant public reunion, a notable business decision was made concerning one of Prince Harry's key projects, raising some eyebrows regarding the timing.

This decision involved registering a website for his memoir, Spare, which was several months away from publication, amid widespread speculation about its contents and the potential impact on the royal family.

As previously reported by the Mirror, the website princeharrymemoir.com was registered on June 21, just weeks after the Sussexes' visit to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee festivities, according to the website whois.com.

The site later became the official homepage for Harry's memoir, offering readers essential information on how to obtain a copy upon its release.

Upon its publication, Harry's memoir shattered records, becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history, with 400,000 copies sold on its first day in the UK.

Spare delved into Harry's role within the monarchy, particularly in relation to his brother William as the heir, and traced his journey from childhood to the present, reflecting on how his mother Princess Diana's untimely death profoundly affected his mental health and influenced his decision to leave life in the UK behind.