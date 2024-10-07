King Charles faces public rejection ahead of royal tour

Foster’s refusal comes as Charles and Camilla prepare for their "tour” of Australia and Samoa

King Charles has faced an embarrassing setback as former Australian footballer Craig Foster declined an invitation to meet the monarch during his upcoming visit to Australia.



Foster, who earned 29 caps for the Socceroos and now advocates for human rights, rejected an invitation to attend a community BBQ with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, explaining on social media that he would not participate in such an event until Australia has its own elected head of state.

Foster’s refusal comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare for their “autumn tour” of Australia and Samoa, set to take place from October 18 to 26.

The snub highlights persistent republican sentiment in Australia, with anti-monarchy group Republic organising demonstrations in Sydney and Canberra to coincide with the royal visit.

The invitation, extended by New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and his wife Anna, asked Foster to attend the event in the presence of the King and Queen, a request he publicly and firmly declined.

The correspondence, which Foster shared on social media, invited the former footballer to a community BBQ "in the presence of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla".

Foster's response was swift and unequivocal. He posted on social media: "Thanks Anna and @ChrisMinnsMP. But, no thanks. I look forward to being 'in the presence of' our first Aussie Head of State. When we put our big pants on, as a country."

Foster’s public refusal highlights the ongoing debate in Australia regarding the constitutional monarchy and the growing movement for an Australian head of state.

A former professional footballer with 29 caps for the Socceroos, Foster has transitioned into a prominent human rights and refugee ambassador for Amnesty International. His position reflects a wider sentiment among Australians who favor moving away from the monarchy.

The upcoming royal tour, scheduled for October 18 to 26, will take King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia and Samoa, arriving at a time when republican sentiment remains strong in Australian politics.

This visit will likely rekindle discussions about Australia’s relationship with the monarchy. While some Australians still support the constitutional monarchy, others, like Foster, advocate for the establishment of an Australian head of state.



