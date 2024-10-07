Harry, Meghan deserve much needed 'win' amid concerns of public image

Meghan’s fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in need of a “success” to boost their popularity, according to an expert.



Since stepping away from their royal roles, the couple has faced setbacks, including the end of their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify and just one major Netflix success with their 2022 docuseries.

Recently, Harry has been focusing on promoting his charitable work, travelling solo around the world for various engagements.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Over the weekend, she made a rare red carpet appearance in Los Angeles at a charity fundraiser for a children’s hospital.

And according to The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson, the Sussexes are in need of some kind of 'win'. He told the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered YouTube channel: "They do need a success. They'll sit down and point to Colombia and Nigeria [the royal-style tours] as a success.

"They've still got Invictus to come next year. I can't call it a flop era but they possibly do need a win. Harry will point to legal cases he's launched against newspapers in the UK, he has had success in the courts. Once you put it like that and you think about it maybe they are in a flop era."

In recent weeks, Harry's solo appearances have included attending the WellChild Awards in the UK and working for his charity organisation Sentebale in Southern Africa, leading many to suggest that he seems to be reverting back to his old royal habits.

Some observers have noted that Harry appears more self-assured when alone than during recent US appearances with Meghan. But BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes it's a matter of familiarity for the prince.

She told OK!: "I think anyone would feel more comfortable in a situation that they've been accustomed to and Harry has been championing the WellChild awards for some 16 years. So, of course, he looked more relaxed in that environment than in the still, somewhat, alien surroundings of La La Land.

Continuing her thoughts, Jennie expressed that it's not about whether Harry is acting like a celebrity or a royal, but rather about being in an environment he's more familiar with. She added: "I don't think it's got anything to do with being royal or not royal.

"It's simply a question of an environment you are more used to. Maybe we should stop analysing every gesture and every tie stroke and just appreciate that he is a man trying to use his position to do some good in the world."



