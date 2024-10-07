Madonna reveals 'devastating' family loss in rare update

Madonna mourns the loss of her family member in recent update

Madonna is mourning the loss of a loved one after announcing the tragic news on her social media platform.

The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram on Sunday, October 6, to share news of her younger brother Christopher Ciccone’s death with her fans and followers.

Her brother, who died at the age of 63 from an unknown disease, collaborated with his popular sister several times throughout her career ahead of being crowned as the director of her 1993 world tour The Girlie Show.

Sharing a carousel of heartwarming photos to mark her beloved brother’s passing, Madonna wrote in the caption, “My brother Christopher is gone.

“He was the closest human to me for so long. Its hard to explain our bond

“But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.

“We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood.”

On professional front, Christopher was also known to be a successful artist, interior decorator, and fashion designer, who directed music videos for well-known artists like Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.