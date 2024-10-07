King Charles’ medical team issues major update over cancer treatment

King Charles’ doctors take big decision over cancer treatment ahead of Australia tour

King Charles had to make some drastic changes to his cancer treatment as he prepares for his first international tour following his diagnosis.

The monarch will be heading to Australia and Samoa at the end of October with his wife Queen Camilla, after his medical team approved the trip with a few specific instructions.

However, after the tour was announced, many were left concerned about how Charles will be continuing his treatment during his long travel, especially given his intense schedule of engagements.

According to The Mail, doctors have agreed to briefly “pause” treatment during his travels and resume once he is back in the UK.

The King and Queen are reportedly set to take 10 engagements a day between them during their royal visit - and have only one “down day” of rest.

Insiders have also emphasised on the fact that the schedule has been devised following consultation with the doctors and “prioritise” the King’s recovery. Moreover, Charles entourage will always include a travelling doctor, which has also been a stand practice for the monarch.

Despite the hectic routine, doctors have maintained that the workaholic royal is “energised” by his work which is why it is crucial that he keeps his usual schedule of work amid his difficult time.