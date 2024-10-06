Prince William ‘desperately holding back’ King Charles over Harry reunion

Despite his strained relationship with his younger son, Prince Harry, cancer-stricken King Charles is longing to see his son but something is holding him back.

However, the monarch is unwilling to upset his heir, Prince William, who is reportedly still furious over his estranged sibling for badmouthing the royal in his explosive memoir, Spare, per royal experts.

“If anyone would relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox Digital News. “[He] still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry.”

She added that Spare and the Netflix series along with the stream of interviews Harry did, William “adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother.”

Fordwich suggested that taking after his late ‘hardliner’ grandfather Prince Philip, William is the “most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions.”

Reports suggested that Harry has attempted to call his father but was ignored by his staff. Despite it, Harry plans on maintaining a contact with him, especially after their meeting in February, soon after Charles himself called Harry to inform him of the cancer diagnosis.

While the King has the possibility welcome his son, but the Prince of Wales has placed an absolute ban on his brother and is holding back his father from holding peace talks.

“In this capacity, it’s widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to his former royal family fold,” she said.