Hugh Grant jokes about Donald Trump's acting career

Hugh Grant recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote his upcoming movie, Heretic.

When Donald Trump's name came up, Grant joked, "He always wanted to be in my stuff."

Grant recalled working with Trump on the 2002 romantic comedy Two Weeks Notice, alongside Sandra Bullock. "He played a bit part as himself," Grant said.

However, Grant admitted he doesn't remember Trump well.

"The night he came, I had a bet with Sandy that I could make the chairman of Warner Bros. cry by 9 p.m.," Grant shared.

"And I was completely focused on that. It's quite a big bet. She didn't believe I could do it, but I did it." The chairman was "in floods of tears" by 8:30 p.m.

Grant concluded, "So I'm afraid Donald Trump didn't really register."

When asked if Trump was nice to him, Grant replied, "All I remember is that a day or two afterward I got a call to say, 'You've been made a member of Trump National New York,' " which Grant brushed off.

"I don't remember him greatly as a person."

Trump's acting career includes cameos in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Little Rascals, Sex and the City, Zoolander, and The Nanny.

Director Chris Columbus shared that Trump required a cameo in Home Alone 2 to film at the Plaza Hotel.

"Trump said okay," Columbus recalled. "We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.' " Columbus added, "When we screened it for the first time, people cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.'"