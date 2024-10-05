Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste' dominates singles chart for sixth week

Sabrina Carpenter's Taste secures its sixth week at number one on the UK Singles Chart, surpassing Chappell Roan's Good Luck Babe with 6.2 million streams in the past seven days, reports Billboard.

Carpenter's other songs, Please Please Please and Espresso, also hold strong positions on the chart. Her success follows her first-ever VMA win for Song of the Year for Espresso last month.

During her acceptance speech, Carpenter expressed gratitude, saying:

"I've literally never won one of these. This is really special. The first people I want to thank are the fans."

She continued, thanking her support system: "Thank you, thank you to my managers, thank you to my family, my cats and dogs at home watching, and thank you to the people who made 'Espresso' with me."