Jax Taylor receives support from Tom Sandoval amid divorce

Inside Jax Taylor's surprising reconciliation with Tom Sandoval

Jax Taylor revealed on his podcast, When Reality Hits, that Tom Sandoval has reached out and they've rekindled their friendship.

Taylor recorded the episode solo, answering listener questions, including one about Sandoval's support after Taylor's 30-day mental health treatment program.

"Actually, Tom Sandoval has reached out to me more than anybody, and I know people are gonna be shocked by that," Taylor said.

"[He was] just checking on me... I was shocked because I [hadn’t] heard from Tom in a long time, and now I probably talk to Tom three or four times a week."

Taylor continued, "I have been hanging out with him a little bit more lately... He comes to the bar, he sings karaoke. You know, he's on tour right now, but I just hung out with him and his mom and his dad, and it was just great to see him."

"I love Tom, and I will always love him no matter what he does," Taylor confessed.

"He’s my best friend, along with Tom Schwartz. They’re both my best friends... People make mistakes in life, but you gotta move on from it. We all gotta forgive each other at some point."

Taylor addressed his past comments about Sandoval's infidelity scandal, "Scandoval."

"I can't even comprehend what he's gone through. That Scandoval thing was nationwide... He did go through a lot of things. He caused it. He did a very bad thing, but the world just came down on him."

In March, Taylor clarified to US Weekly, "I did not go after Tom Sandoval about cheating... Everybody on the show has cheated. My anger issue was how Sandoval handled it afterward. He didn’t stay here. He didn’t take the bullets."