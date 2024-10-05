Chappell Roan surprises fans with ’70s throwback in latest show

Chappell Roan's album was ranked number 1 on Billboard Hot 200 list

Chappell Roan, who recently cancelled two of her performances, got back on stage, to continue her Midwest Princess Tour.



The Hot To Go! singer surprised her audience at Westfair Amphitheatre, Iowa, with a cover of Heart’s 1977 classic Barracuda, on Thursday, October 3rd.

The surprise rendition came halfway through her usual set-list, between her songs Picture You and Hot to Go!, and was met with equal shock and cheers, according to a People Magazine report.

The VMA winner sported a red leotard as the stage lit up in red and yellow hues, while the songstress sang and the band played live in the background.

Although the 26-year-old singer had performed Barracuda for the first time, she previously covered other classics, including Fleetwood Mac's Dreams, Elton John's Your Song, and 4 Non Blondes' What's Up? on her official YouTube channel.

The Casual singer has also covered other hit songs like Dreams by The Cranberries and Bad Romance by Lady Gaga on her tour before this performance.

Roan’s own songs too have earned some favour with other artists singers like Kelly Clarkson, Laufey, and Sabrina Carpenter performed them live at their own shows.

The Espresso singer performed a cover of Good Luck, Babe! for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, in June this year.

Both Roan and Carpenter have gained chart-topping success this year. According to recent updates this week, Roan was closely following Carpenter on the Billboard Hot 200 list, before making it to the top.

This comes after the Femininomenon singer called off two of her performances last week. The musician cited mental health as the reason behind the cancellation.