Donald Glover cancels rest of Childish Gambino tour dates, Here’s why

Donald Glover's Childish Gambino tour dates cancelled

Donald Glover cancelled the rest of Childish Gambino tour dates because of health problems.



“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” the This Is America musician announced via X on Friday, October 4.

“After being assesed [sic], it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked,” he added.

Glover further shared currently being “scheduled” for “surgery” for the unnamed condition and needs some time for recovery.

“My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” he continued. “With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates.”

Ticket holders for Donald Glover’s The New World Tour will be able to receive refunds at their original point of purchase.

“I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support,” he concluded his message.