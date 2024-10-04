Charlie Puth recalls choking up during wedding vows to Brooke Sansone

The childhood friends had the ceremony in their hometown

Charlie Puth’s wedding vows didn’t exactly go as planned when he tied the knot with Brooke Sansone last month.

Despite rehearsing his vows thoroughly, the We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker admitted in a recent interview with People Magazine that he was rendered a blubbering mess as his emotions took over during the ceremony.

"I thought I sounded like Barack Obama reading a speech," Puth, 32, joked about what he expected to sound like. "But I got up there trembling and crying, happiness just overtook me," he revealed.

The couple, who are childhood friends, tied the knot after two years of dating on September 7, 2024, at Puth’s family home in Montecito, California, with a touching ceremony held in front of an olive tree.

The reception, initially planned for a restaurant, was moved to their home last minute, making the event even more intimate and special. "It was just infinitely more special," Puth shared, sharing how everything in their hometown now holds the best memories of their lives.

Puth shared moments from their big day to Instagram shortly after the ceremony, including his emotional vows to Sansone.

"I promise I’ll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next," he captioned one post, expressing his deep love for her.