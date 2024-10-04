Andrew Garfield’s gift to Stephen Colbert leaves host in stitches

Andrew Garfield joked about making documentary on the demonic carousel horse from 'We Live in Time'

Andrew Garfield surprised Stephen Colbert with a gift related to the host's obsession with the infamous horse from his upcoming movie, We Live in Time.



During his appearance on The Late Show on Wednesday, October 2, Garfield, 41, presented Colbert with a small token of appreciation for his love for the romantic drama.

"I have a gift for you because I know you love this movie, and you’re a big Florence Pugh fan," Garfield teased, pulling a red gift bag from behind the table.

Colbert, 60, turned his chair away from the camera to open the gift and fell silent for a moment before revealing it to the audience.

It was a T-shirt featuring the horse's signature slack-jawed, dead-eyed stare, accompanied by the words "What’s the rush?"

"It says, 'What’s the rush?'" the host pointed out. "Is that a reference to the film?"

the Academy Award nominee burst into laughter, replying, "You have to see the movie to get this incredible and important reference?"

Before handing over the gift, the Spider Man star quipped about making "a three-part documentary series to uncover why this horse has taken on a life of its own."

Additionally, We Live in Time is slated to hit the theatres in a limited release on October 11 and nationwide on October 18.