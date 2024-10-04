Kristen Bell's husband's hilarious reaction to her chemistry with Adam Brody

Kristen Bell says her on-screen chemistry with Adam Brody was 'hot'

Kristen Bell’s husband Dax Shepard had the same reaction as everyone else to her heated on-screen chemistry with Adam Brody in their new Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This.

Speaking with E! News, Bell, 44, revealed that Shepard, 49, was surprisingly enthusiastic about her steamy scenes with Brody.

“Even I can acknowledge while watching it, like, ‘Woah, that’s hot,” the Good Place alum began, before revealing, “My husband said the same thing.”

Bell continued, “Like, watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.”

The series, which debuted on September 26, follows an agnostic sex podcaster (Bell) and a newly single rabbi (Brody) as they navigate love despite their wildly different lives.

While their chemistry is convincing, Bell admitted it wasn’t easy to pull off.

“There’s a math to it. You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes...and really sit in the anticipatory value before the kiss,” she explained.

Nobody Wants This is streaming on Netflix now.