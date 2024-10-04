Billie Eilish’s mom breaks silence over ‘nepo baby’ allegations

Maggie Baird defended her children Billie and Finneas against nepotism allegations in a recent interview.

Maggie, who appeared in an episode of the sitcom Friends, shares two children with the actor Patrick O’Connell. However, the mom of two denied that having parents in the entertainment industry is the reason for her children’s fame.

The X-Files actress shared that recently when a clip of her, on a season six episode of Friends circulated all over the internet, critics were quick to pass judgements.

"That came out, and it was like, ‘Oh, Billie is a nepo baby,'" Maggie told Glamour Magazine in the interview published on Thursday, October 3rd. "And I'm like, ‘Did you know that I got that episode of Friends because I was about to lose my health insurance?'"

The actress went on to say that Maggie and her husband, who starred in Iron Man, were both "working-class actors."

"We eked out a meagre living, and it afforded us a lot of time with our kids, which was awesome," she added.

The Birds of Prey star detailed that Billie and Finneas have become more famous than she and Patrick ever were.

Adding that there are a lot of creatives who work hard but never get the recognition they deserve, she said, "People don't really understand there's a whole industry of people who are creative and they're working and they're struggling, and they make perfectly happy lives, and they feel creative, and they feel fulfilled."

The 65-year-old actress reflected that she feels happy seeing her children, despite their record-breaking success, have managed to stay close to their family.

"You step onstage in front of 100,000 people, and that's an hour and a half," she told the outlet, "and then the rest of the time you're at the dinner table and your brother is giving you s--t. The family part is the part that keeps it sane."

Billie is currently working on producing her own music, while Finneas is gearing up for the release of his solo album For Cryin' Out Loud! which is set to release, today, on October 4th.