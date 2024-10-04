BTS’ Jungkook enters Fortnite with iconic ‘3D’ dance moves

Jungkook's dance routine from '3D' has been added in Fortnite as an emote

After getting the BTS ARMY moving to his beats, Jungkook has taken his magic to the next level by inspiring Fortnite characters to follow his dance moves.



The BTS sensation's choreography from his hit single 3D has now been added to the popular game as an emote, much to the excitement of K-pop fans and gamers alike.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013, alongside Jin, Jimin, J Hope, RM, Suga, and V. He launched his solo career with the album GOLDEN in 2023, featuring chart-topping collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow.

The album also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix featuring pop star Usher.

Most recently, Jungkook, 26, released his first documentary, I AM STILL, which chronicles the 150-day process of creating GOLDEN and its eventual release.

Premiering on September 18, the documentary includes exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, live performances in Seoul, and highlights from the iconic Times Square showcase.

Additionally, Jungkook is also adventuring in a travel show titled Are You Sure?! alongside bandmate Jimin, which they recorded prior to their military enlistments.