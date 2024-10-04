Sabrina Carpenter gives befitting response to haters

Sabrina Carpenter's album 'Short n Sweet' made it to the top of Billboard Hot 200 list

Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently on Short n' Sweet tour, has finally broken her silence on negative feedback for her outfit choices.

In a recent interview, the Espresso singer went on expressing her anger at trolls who had criticised her outfits.

The 25-year-old songstress was recently named in Time Magazine’s "TIME100 Next" list as one of the most influential people in the world.



In the interview with the magazine, she spoke about the trolls who left painful comments about her outfits, Carpenter responded: “To that I just say, don’t come to the show, and that’s OK.”

In response to the backlash, the Bed Chem hitmaker said: “It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticise, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.”

Carpenter, who performed as the opening act for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, noted, “If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

The Disney alum also opened up about her past record deal with Disney’s Hollywood Records, at the age of 12.

The VMA winner found plenty of success with her chart-topping album Short n Sweet which came out this year in August.



Espresso marked the singer's first number-one song on the UK Singles Chart, while Please Please Please became her first number-one song on the US Billboard Hot 100. All of the tracks in the album made it to the Billboard Hot 200 list, while the album itself earned the number-one spot.