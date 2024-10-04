‘Frustrated’ Tom Selleck slams CBS for cancelling 'Blue Bloods'

Tom Selleck 'frustrated' on CBS’ cancellation of 'Blue Bloods'

Tom Selleck is certainly not happy with CBS’ decision to end his longtime TV cop drama, Blue Bloods.



After the network announced that the hit series will see its end this fall last year, the 79-year-old opened up on why he is entirely onboard with the decision.

“I’m kind of frustrated,” the series’ star got candid in an interview with TV Insider, when asked how does he “feel now that Blue Bloods is over.”

“During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful,” Selleck, who according to the outlet, has “been vocal about not wanting the show to end after the 14th season,” said.

“In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we’re #6 !” he exclaimed.

“I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, ‘Get off my lawn!’ I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, ‘Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,’ it would be almost impossible to believe.”

Selleck also shared why he thinks that the show was never given the value it deserved.

“My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out,” he said.

He further continued, “I remember after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I said, “I’ve got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.’” Well, there was no Monday. It’s just going to take a while.”