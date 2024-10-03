Prince William makes surprising confession after milestone victory

Prince William makes surprising after milestone victory

Prince William seemingly lost himself a little while celebrating a major victory, which led to some consequences for the royal.

The Prince of Wales, who was joined by some close pals from his ‘inner circle,’ to watch the Aston Villa play against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The Prince, who has been a loyal supporter of the West Midlands outfit, was overjoyed as his team won against Bayern.

This was the team’s first home win in the Champions League or European Cup in decades.

As the game concluded, Willaim and his friends, along with injured Villa stars Tyrone Mings and John McGinn, were seen jumping up in jubilation.

William confessed after the game that out of excitement, he ended up losing his voice.

“I’ve lost my voice... I can't quite believe it. 42 years!” he said.

“All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans and I didn't really want to follow the run-of-the-mill team," the prince said. “I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa has always had a great history.”

The future king had made a special post on social media pregame unsuspecting of the milestone victory.

“42 years on, our 1982 European Cup winning legends are here on an historic night for @avfcofficial,” the Prince of Wales wrote on social media alongside a photo with the winning team. “Ready for the first game on home turf in this year's European adventure... #UTV”