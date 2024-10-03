Jennifer Lopez takes life changing decision after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are in the process of divorcing, met with renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser on September 23.

The meeting took place at a Los Angeles building where both J. Lo and Ben have separate offices.

This marks the second time the couple has parted ways, following their initial breakup in 2004. J. Lo had previously described that experience as "the biggest heartbreak of my life," confessing, "I honestly felt like I was going to die."

After rekindling their romance in 2022, the couple tied the knot, but their marriage began to unravel this spring. A source reveals, "It really did a number on her... She was so in love with him and grateful for a second chance. She was all-in. She thought Ben was, too."

However, Ben's engraved message on J. Lo's engagement ring, "not.going.anywhere," proved otherwise. The source adds, "So she was heartbroken when it started to fall apart."

The On the Floor hitmaker faced not only personal struggles but also professional setbacks. Her album, This Is Me… Now, sold only 14,000 copies in its first week, and her movie and documentary received lukewarm responses. Her sci-fi film, Atlas, debuted to poor reviews, and she canceled her summer concert tour.

In August, the Marry Me star filed for divorce, marking a turning point. A source notes, "She's been making candid confessions about Ben and his struggles, how they added to their problems... She didn't want him to relapse so she was super overprotective. That backfired by making him resentful, adding more stress to their marriage."

The Hypnotic star is reportedly concerned about J. Lo sharing intimate details, fearing she's portraying him as the "bad guy" in their relationship. The source states, "Now, Ben is panicking."

In contrast, Lopez has begun to heal. Friends and family have noticed a significant shift, indicating she's ready to move on. A source exclusively tells Life & Style, "She decided to do some introspection — she says four divorces will do that. Get ready for an all-new J. Lo — she wants to start a new chapter."