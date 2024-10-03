Andrew Garfield may reprise Spider-Man role, ‘I’m joyful in return’

Andrew Garfield on coming back to Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield still seems open to reprising the role of Spider-Man.



“For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into,” the actor told Esquire in a new cover story.

“I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

The star also reflected on the doubts that he had while coming back with his version of the webslinger, alongside Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, both starring opposite Tom Holland.

“I thought Tobey is not going to want to do that. He’ll act every 10 years much to my chagrin, and I’ve shared that to him,” Garfield admitted.

“When I heard that he was kind of leaning in I thought it was either going to be the greatest thing in the world or the worst thing in the world. I am so grateful because it was the most joyful thing ever. All the pressure was on Tom.”