King Charles and Queen Camilla welcome celebrities at lavish reception

King Charles and Queen Camilla highlight cultural achievements.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a dazzling reception at St James's Palace to honor the Commonwealth Diaspora, featuring a star-studded guest list.



The glam event, held in anticipation of the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, welcomed 300 distinguished attendees who celebrated the Commonwealth's rich diversity and the significant contributions of its diaspora communities to the United Kingdom and beyond.

Joined by The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke of Kent, the royal couple warmly greeted an array of notable figures, including actress Cate Blanchett, iconic singer Grace Jones, renowned dancer Motshegetsi Mabuse-Voznyuk, Samoan rugby player Theodore McFarland, soprano Isabella Moore, and New Zealand musician Neil Finn.

The reception at St James's Palace not only celebrated the Commonwealth Diaspora but also underscored the cultural achievements and shared values that unite Commonwealth nations.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, joined by other members of the Royal Family, seized the opportunity to connect with High Commissioners and representatives from various affiliated organizations.

Prominent supporters of The King’s Trust International and the British Asian Trust, both of which operate extensively across the Commonwealth, were in attendance, highlighting the vital work these charities continue to do under The King's leadership.

Founded during His Majesty's tenure as Prince of Wales, these organizations play a crucial role in empowering young people and supporting communities within the Commonwealth, further reinforcing the evening's theme of unity and collaboration.