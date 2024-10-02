Edoardo sparks royal baby buzz with subtle hints ahead of announcement

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are preparing to welcome a new addition to their family

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may have hinted at his wife, Princess Beatrice's, pregnancy weeks before the official announcement.

The 40-year-old, who operates the property firm BANDA, seemed to express his excitement for the new arrival by sharing a photo of a beautifully decorated nursery.

The company’s social media account, which boasts over 230,000 followers, posted a series of images showcasing a playroom perfect for a toddler. This post was a departure from the usual content, which typically features sleek kitchens and stylish living rooms.

Under the post was the caption: "Floating colourful balloons as pendants and sconces, with relaxing wallpaper reminiscent of the sky, and a giraffe that evokes cherished memories for the homeowners."

The royal baby will be a little brother or sister to the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well as to Mr. Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Wolfie, who is eight years old and Beatrice's stepson.

To celebrate the announcement, two new family photos were shared, one featuring blonde-haired Sienna walking along a country lane while holding hands with her father and her older brother, Wolfie.

The young girl, sporting a red bow in her hair, is dressed in bright yellow wellies and a blue all-in-one waterproof puddlesuit adorned with cloud and bird designs.

In the second photo, a delighted Beatrice, wearing a black puffer jacket, beams at the camera as she is embraced by Mapelli Mozzi, who gazes lovingly at her.



Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah. The new baby will be the fourth grandchild for the Yorks, bringing the total to five when including step-grandson Wolfie.

Addressing her “Darling Beatrice” in a shared heartfelt message, the duchess wrote: “Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude.”

She added: “I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together.”

Sarah posted a photo of herself and Beatrice, who was wearing a floral headband, crouching down with Sienna, who was dressed in a white flower-girl style dress with a pale turquoise bow around the waist.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The baby, who will not hold the title of HRH, is set to be born 11th in line to the throne, which will move Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, to 12th place.

Eugenie’s sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank, will then become 13th and 14th in line, respectively.

Additionally, the new arrival will be the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the second to be born since her passing in 2022, following the birth of Ernest last year.