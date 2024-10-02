Angelina Jolie shares major update on 'new' love life

Angelina Jolie fuels romance speculation with latest move

Angelina Jolie sparks curiosity among fans after she was spotted hanging out with her rumoured new man.

Hollywood stunner, who has been seen with British rapper and political activist Akala, previously shut down all rumours stemming from months of speculation surrounding the pair.

The Tourist actress has been heavily linked to the 40-year-old rapper for over a year now and they were recently snapped together in one of her photos which she posted to her Instagram.

Fans were quick to notice the UK rapper, whose real real name is Kingslee James McLean Daley, in the background at the Atelier Jolie showroom.

Previously, the mom-of-six shared a photo with Akala after her former husband Brad Pitt went public with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the Venice Film Festival earlier this summer.

The Academy Award winner has been filmed with Akala several times amid her tumultuous split with The Fight Club actor.

A source insisted at the time, "She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there."

For the unversed, the duo first made headlines after they were seen leaving the actress’ hotel together in Italy.