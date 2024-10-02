Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message for mom-to-be Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson released an emotional statement for her beloved daughter Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her second child.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace shared delightful news about Beatrice's pregnancy on October 1.

The Palace's spokesperson said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."

Reacting to the joyful news, the Duchess of York expressed her "joy and excitement" as she once again ready to take the role of a grandmother.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote, "Words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family."

She added, "Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude. Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing."

Prince Andrew's ex-wife further penned, "Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."