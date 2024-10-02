Sam Strangis, veteran producer and director, dies at 95

Sam Strangis, a renowned producer, director, and studio executive with a five-decade career, has died at 95.

Strangis passed away on July 23 due to kidney failure at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, California, according to a family spokesperson.

Strangis' impressive career spanned multiple iconic TV shows and films, including Batman, The Six Million Dollar Man, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

He began as a script supervisor at Revue Studios and later directed episodes of The Restless Gun (1957-1959).

As head of production at Paramount Studios in the late 1960s, Strangis oversaw memorable series such as Mannix, The Odd Couple, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, The Brady Bunch, Love, American Style, and Mission: Impossible.

In 1974, Strangis partnered with Don Boyle to produce ABC's The Six Million Dollar Man, starring Lee Majors, for Universal Television.

He later returned to Paramount as vice president of TV production and subsequently launched Ten-Four Productions, an independent production company.

Strangis' production company produced notable TV movies, including Rainbow (1978), Reason for Living: The Jill Ireland Story (1991), and The Rainbow Warrior (1993).

He concluded his career producing CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000-2002) and CSI: Miami (2002-2003), earning an Emmy nomination for best drama series in 2002.

Born on June 19, 1929, in Tacoma, Washington, Strangis is survived by his wife Bonnie, daughter Debi, sons Gary (producer of The Practice) and Greg (writer and producer of Eight Is Enough and Falcon Crest), sisters Judy (an actress) and Cindy, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.