Pamela Anderson reveals she didn’t diet to look good for ‘Baywatch’

Pamela Anderson shares her views on wearing a bathing suit after 'Baywatch'

Pamela Anderson has recently revealed she never followed any dieting regime to look good for Baywatch series.



Speaking to Glamour magazine, Pamela recalled wearing a red bathing suit when she used to play a role as C.J. Parker in the hit 1990s series.

“I did not diet to look good for the show but she did work out,” said the 57-year-old.

The actress stated, “I'm lucky because I've never really had to worry about my weight or anything like that, but I just... [have] never been 100% confident.”

She told the magazine, “It's so crazy because sucking in… or trying to live up to this crazy expectation of what people want you to look like or be as you get older, things change.”

“I feel like [now] it's the first time in my life where I feel like if I'm wearing a bathing suit… I feel fine about myself. It's so freeing,” she remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pamela opened up about going makeup-free during her appearance at Paris Fashion Week last year.

“I've just done it and I've played with it,” noted the actress.

Pamela explained, “I've nothing against makeup, but I felt like it just looked better on me in my twenties than it did now.”

“You're going to hit a crossroads in your fifties, and you go, ‘Am I going to chase youth? Am I going to be miserable? Or am I going to be self-accepting?’” added the actress.