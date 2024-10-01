Princess Beatrice announces she's pregnant with second child

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has made delightful announcement about her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A statement released this afternoon by Buckingham Palace reads: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Beatrice and Edoardo share daughter Sienna, three, as well as Edoardo's son Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, eight.



The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 11th in line to the throne, with Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie moving down to 12th place.



The new addition to the royal family will also be the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the second to be born since her death in 2022, following the arrival of Eugenie’s second child Ernest last year.