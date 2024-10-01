Taylor Swift addresses health concerns in 'rare' update

Taylor Swift sets record straight on health rumours

Taylor Swift is setting the record straight on yet another rumour about her health insurance following speculation of having a secret twin.

The Anti-hero hitmaker recently made headlines after her fans suggested that she insured her legs for $40 million in a resurfaced clip.

Poking fun at silly 2015 rumors, Swift shared an Instagram photo of a cat scratch on her leg, getting the last laugh over the baseless claim.

She wrote at the time, "GREAT WORK MEREDITH I WAS JUST TRYING TO LOVE YOU AND NOW YOU OWE ME 40 MILLION DOLLARS.”

This comes just nine years after she was accused of having an evil twin sister when a McDonald’s advert from Japan made headlines on social media back in 2006.

The model’s uncanny resemblance to Swift fueled such rumours about the songstress.

On professional front, the Grammy Award winner is now preparing for the North American leg of her upcoming tour, covering the USA and Canada.

Swift is set to conclude the tour on December 8, 2024 after completing a round-up of 149 shows, spanning over five continents.