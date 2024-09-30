Kris Kristofferson makes 'haunting' admission ahead of death

Kris Kristofferson talks about life ahead of death

Kris Kristofferson made a 'horrifying' confession ahead of his death.

The late multi-hyphenate star, who passed away at his home in Maui, Hawaii at the age of 88, opened up to People Magazine back in 1998 about artists and self-destruction.

The Texas native once confessed that he 'never thought' he would live past 30 due to his 'toxic' lifestyle preferences.

He told the publication at the time, "I thought all serious artists were self-destructive. That anybody worth their salt was going to be out there living on the edge."

Kristofferson struggled with heavy drinking habits, which were at an all-time high during the late 1960s and 70s.

Speaking of his relationship with his blues rock icon Janis Joplin, To Beat The Devil star added, "I don't know what you call a love affair, but we were real close. I liked her sense of humour. I was doing a lot of drinking then... And she was trying to kick [heroin]."

However, the Piece Of My Heart singer lost her battle with substance, passing away in October 1970 at the age of 27.

The late legend's life took a turn for the better when he met his wife, the love of his life, with whom he had five children and found lasting happiness.