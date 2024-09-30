Woman in Gujranwala sets ex-husband's house ablaze

Representational image of a house on fire. — AFP/File

GUJRANWALA: A man's house was set ablaze by his former wife after he remarried for the second time three years after their divorce, Geo News reported on Sunday night.

During the incident, the ex-husband's brother got injured due to fire while his belongings inside the house and the newly-wed's room also caught fire, according to the police.

The man, Adnan, had divorced his wife, Saleha, three years ago due to quarrels, said the police.



He remarried on Saturday night while his valima ceremony was on Sunday — the night the incident took place. The ex-wife set the house ablaze when the man was at his wedding ceremony.

The law enforcers also said that the woman set fire to her ex-husband's house along with her sister and brother-in-law. They had entered inside the home through the roof. The incident took place in Model Town area's Mohalla Islamabad.

Adnan and Saleha got married 10 years ago and they lived in a house adjacent to the man's parents. When the couple got divorced, Adnan moved back to his parent's house.

The police said the investigation of the incident was underway.